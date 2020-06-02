Armenia kicks off 200 MW solar park tender

Masdar will get first refusal on the project contract.

The Armenia Renewable Resources and Energy Efficiency Fund (Anif) has opened a tender for a 200 MW solar power plant spanning the communities of Talin, Dashtadem and Ashnak, in the Aragatsotn province of western Armenia.

The AYG-1 project will be 85% owned by the successful developer and 15% by Anif.

In the tender document, Anif – which has been described as a non-governmental entity established by the government of Armenia – stated Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund-owned developer Masdar would be offered first refusal for the project, provided it agree to undercut the cheapest other proposed solar electricity tariff by at least $0.001/kWh. Anif described Masdar as “the initiator of the investment project.”

Masdar and Anif in December agreed to develop 400 MW of solar generation capacity in Armenia, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in July.

Other developers interested in bidding for the Anif project have until July 1 to pre-qualify for the exercise.

The Fotowatio Renewable Ventures business owned by UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy in April 2018 secured the contract to build the 55 MW Masrik-1 solar project tendered by the Armenian government.

Armenia had just 50 MW of solar capacity at the end of last year, according to International Renewable Energy Agency figures. Those projects had been deployed under a six-year, 110 MW plan for large scale solar the Armenian government announced in May 2017.