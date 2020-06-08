Jolywood unveils black bifacial module

Chinese bifacial solar panel manufacturer Jolywood has launched a new black module series for rooftop applications.

The JW-HT132N series features six n-type panels with frontside power output ranging from 345 W to 370 W and efficiencies between 18.68% and 20.04%.

The half-cell module can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and has a bifacility of 70%, according to the manufacturer. This means that the efficiency on the backside reaches 70% of the efficiency on the frontside.

Popular content

Each panel features 132 half-cells each measuring 158.75 mm by 79.37 mm, with overall dimensions of 1,854 mm by 996 by 35 mm and a weight of 22 kg. Its connector is MC4-compatible and its junction box has an IP 67 rating.

“The n-type bifacial cell is symmetrically designed and has less internal stress, which result in lower risk of cracks,” the manufacturer claimed, adding that a 30-year performance guarantee is included. “Our full black modules are developed using the combination of advanced cell and module technologies, such as excellent module packaging and the industry-leading NTOPCon cell technologies.”

The module series is manufactured with a transparent backsheet with black mesh and a black frame, which makes it ideal for projects with aesthetic requirements, Jolywood said.