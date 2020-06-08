Jolywood unveils black bifacial module

Chinese bifacial solar panel manufacturer Jolywood has launched a new black module series for rooftop applications.
The JW-HT132N series features six n-type panels with frontside power output ranging from 345 W to 370 W and efficiencies between 18.68% and 20.04%.
The half-cell module can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V and has a bifacility of 70%, according to the manufacturer. This means that the efficiency on the backside reaches 70% of the efficiency on the frontside.
Each panel features 132 half-cells each measuring 158.75 mm by 79.37 mm, with overall dimensions of 1,854 mm by 996 by 35 mm and a weight of 22 kg. Its connector is MC4-compatible and its junction box has an IP 67 rating.
“The n-type bifacial cell is symmetrically designed and has less internal stress, which result in lower risk of cracks,” the manufacturer claimed, adding that a 30-year performance guarantee is included. “Our full black modules are developed using the combination of advanced cell and module technologies, such as excellent module packaging and the industry-leading NTOPCon cell technologies.”
The module series is manufactured with a transparent backsheet with black mesh and a black frame, which makes it ideal for projects with aesthetic requirements, Jolywood said.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.