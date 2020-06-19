Kstar launches all-in-one residential battery inverter solution

Chinese inverter manufacturer Kstar has unveiled a new series of residential hybrid storage systems that integrates its own inverter tech and the lithium-ion storage solutions of China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).

Its BluE-S-5000D series – described as an ‘all-in-one’ single-phase storage solution – includes two different products. BluE-Pack-5.1 and BluE-Pack-10.2 offer storage capacities of 5.12 kWh and 10.24 kWh, respectively. Both devices uses LiFePO4 as the cathode material and have a rated voltage of 51.2 V. Both systems are also said to ensure 5,300 cycles and have an operating voltage range of 44.8 to 57.6V.

The systems feature an ambient operating temperature range of -20 C to 50 C and a storage temperature range of -30 C to 60 C. The storage systems be connected in series for a maximum of four devices.

The BluE-Pack-5.1 device has dimensions of 540 by 500 by 240 mm and weight of 48 kg, while the BluE-Pack-5.1 measures 540 by 980 by 240 mm and weights 95 kg. Both systems have a five-year product warranty and 10-year performance guarantee.

Popular content

As for the two inverters embedded in the solutions, they have a power of 4.8 and 6.5 KW, respectively, and both a maximum input voltage of 580 V. Both devices have two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs and and MPPT range of 120 V to 550 V.

They both measure 540 mm by 640 mm by 240 mm and weigh 30 kg. Their efficiency is 97.6%, while their European efficiency is rated at 97%. The devices can operated at temperatures between -20 C and 60 C.

According to the manufacturer, the solution was designed to offer customers a fast response and uninterruptible power supply.

“The single-phase hybrid inverter features an intelligent modular design and online monitoring via the ESS app, as well as a programmable time of use tariff in certain countries,” Kstar explained. “The BluE-S-5000D series is IP 65 designed, providing better protection against water and dust while being aesthetically pleasing.”