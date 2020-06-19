New production equipment for large-area perovskite solar cells

The New Energy Center at National Taiwan University and Taiwanese PV production equipment provider E-Sun Precision Industrial Co. have developed new production equipment to manufacture p-i-n type perovskite solar cells with large area.
Researchers from both entities said the machine can facilitate the production of “low-cost” perovskite cells through the MK-20 once-through process. The manufacturing process, which is based on slot-die coater and fast thermal processor (FTP) tech, is fully automatic and can currently handle small-quantity sample production.
“This machine can continuously carry out four layers thin-film coating and fast heat treatment in sintering and crystallization,” said Bin-Juine Huang, a professor at the New Energy Center.
The largest area that can be produced with the equipment is 80 cm × 80 cm. “For a typical p-i-n type perovskite cell, the trial run on this machine achieves 14.3% power conversion efficiency which is about 77% of small cell produced by spin coating and hot plate annealing,” the research group explained.
The new machine is ready for commercialization. It was developed under a research project supported by the Taiwanese government to produce large perovskite solar PV modules with dimensions of 1.6m x 1m, using perovskite solar cells made from MK-20.
“MK-20 can only makes thin films of perovskite solar cells,” Huang stated. “It still needs the back electrode manufacture and cell modularization in order to make a solar PV module for practical power generation.”
The research team is also currently developing a low-cost lamination packaging process for large PV module production.
“Combining the low-cost perovskite cell production and the low-cost module packaging technologies, perovskite solar cell will be moved closer to the market side in the near future,” Huang added.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.