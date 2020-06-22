Tesla now claims ‘lowest price for home solar’ – but process is ‘full of pitfalls’

It claims that its new pricing is possible because of a 64% reduction in sales and marketing costs from moving to fixed solar system sizes and its “single click” online ordering experience.

Good price

Based on my home address and a hypothetical $300 per month electric bill, Tesla’s website recommended its “large” PV system at 12.24 kW and priced the solar at $23,500 or $17,390 after incentives. That’s $1.42/W after incentives — a good price for residential solar in the United States.

I live in a rural spot and Pacific Gas & Electric is my utility, so I need energy storage. Tesla recommends three Powerwalls to give me a nine-day backup at a total system cost of $44,000 — or $32,560 after incentives. The price quote claims that the backup “includes plugs, lights, 120 V appliances, and some 240 V appliances.”

‘Full of pitfalls’

Although these are great price-per-watt numbers, a solar installer colleague said that Tesla’s new process is “ludicrous and full of pitfalls for consumers.” She said that Tesla: