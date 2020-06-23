Austria doubles financial support for solar rebates

The Greens have made their presence felt in the new government.

From pv magazine Germany

Austria’s coalition government has doubled the budget for its residential solar subsidy program.

Homeowners who install systems with capacities of up to 5 kW will now qualify for a rebate of €250 per grid-connected kilowatt installed, or €350 per kilowatt of off-grid capacity. The new budget for the program is €10 million and the application period, which is now open, has been extended, following delays triggered by the Covid-19 crisis.

The money will come out of the Austrian climate and energy fund, which also offers subsidies for PV projects up to 1 MW in size – primarily in regions affected by climate change.

“We are relieved that this important and widely effective small scale system funding from the climate fund is finally starting and that the importance of solar power generation is being recognized by increasing the funding budget,” said Vera Immitzer, managing director of the Federal Association of Photovoltaic Austria. “The priority program of the climate fund presented today initiates the required solar revolution for everyone.

The Austrian government aims to generate all of the nation’s electricity from renewables by 2030. To that end, it wants to set clear clean-energy expansion targets, with a new renewable-energy expansion law now being finalized.