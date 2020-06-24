Interview: Financing Indian solar projects amid the Covid-19 crisis

Vaibhav Pratap Singh, senior analyst from South Asian thinktank the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, tells pv magazine about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian solar sector, green finance and other investment prospects.

The arrival of oil majors as backers is a vote of confidence in renewables, says Vaibhav Pratap Singh.

Image: geralt/Pixabay

Share

pv magazine: How do you think the post-Covid-19 economic situation will affect the growth of solar in India?

Vaibhav Pratap SinghThe performance of large solar assets in the country, and [the] world over during the period of lockdown, has been noteworthy. In India, upholding the must-run status [of renewable energy assets] resulted in … limited renewables curtailment vis a vis conventional generation, and helped renewable electricity production remain healthy during this period.

However in the short term, the growth of new solar installations – both large and small – is likely to remain muted. The expected slow growth is due to a wide variety of reasons, such as a dip in the overall electricity demand and supply chain disruptions over the short term.

For the full interview, please visit our pv magazine India site.

Covid-19

Read pv magazine’s coverage of Covid-19; and tell us how it is affecting your solar and energy storage operations. Email editors@pv-magazine.com to share your experiences.