Interview: Financing Indian solar projects amid the Covid-19 crisis

The arrival of oil majors as backers is a vote of confidence in renewables, says Vaibhav Pratap Singh.

pv magazine: How do you think the post-Covid-19 economic situation will affect the growth of solar in India?

Vaibhav Pratap Singh: The performance of large solar assets in the country, and [the] world over during the period of lockdown, has been noteworthy. In India, upholding the must-run status [of renewable energy assets] resulted in … limited renewables curtailment vis a vis conventional generation, and helped renewable electricity production remain healthy during this period.

Popular content

However in the short term, the growth of new solar installations – both large and small – is likely to remain muted. The expected slow growth is due to a wide variety of reasons, such as a dip in the overall electricity demand and supply chain disruptions over the short term.

For the full interview, please visit our pv magazine India site.