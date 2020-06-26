Chinese PV Industry Brief: More panel capacity and a new potential buyer for Zhonghuan Semiconductor

Suntech signed an agreement on Wednesday with the Wuxi municipal government in Jiangsu province for its new module capacity expansion plan, which includes two different factories. The Wuxi-based module manufacturer’s P3 factory will deploy 1.5 GW of new module production lines, along with retrofitting for smart production. Total investment in the facility will reach CNY1 billion (US$141.3 million). The other project relates to the construction of a new factory in Xinwu district, Wuxi, with a total capacity of 5 GW and an investment of around CNY2 billion.

Longi presented its new wafer prices on Thursday, but they do not significantly differ from those released a few weeks earlier. The latest M6 mono P-type wafers with a thickness of 175μm (166/223) are CNY2.62 each, while the 158.75 mono P-type wafers go for CNY2.53 each.

TCL Tech said on Wednesday that it will purchase 100% of Zhonghuan Semiconductor. Tianjin State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) put Zhonghuan Semiconductor up for in early May, when the company’s market value was estimated at around CNY10.9 billion. TCL Tech’s business includes TVs, cell phones, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, small appliances, and LCD panels. The company has invested heavily in new semiconductor display technologies, processes and materials.

JinkoSolar and six other solar manufacturers have signed up to a joint initiative to establish a new standard size for silicon wafers at 182mm x 182mm. The other companies in the plan are Longi, Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Runyang Yueda Photovoltaic Technology, Lu’an Solar Technology, and Zhongyu Photovoltaic Technology.