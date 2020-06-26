Works begin on Croatia’s largest PV plant

Hrvatska elektroprivreda (HEP Group), a Croatian state-owned power utility, has started building the 6.5 MW SE Cres solar power plant on the island of Cres.
The project, designed to ensure sufficient electricity supply throughout the peak tourist season, will be deployed on a 17-hectare plot of land, just north of the municipality of Orlec. It will consist of 17 sub-units of 500 kW and will feature 20,330 panels provided by Croatian manufacturer Solvis d.o.o.
“The panels will be placed so as to allow the unimpeded passage of small animals inside the solar power plant fence and grazing sheep within the fenced area,” HEP said.
The plant was assigned via a tender to a consortium led by Austrian developer PVI GmbH. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin by the end of the year.
The project is part of HEP’s 350 MW plan to expand its solar power generation portfolio. It will initially build four PV plants with a combined capacity of 11.6 MW for around HRK80 million ($11.8 million). HEP said it will annually invest HRK150 million in solar projects until 2023, which should result in a total investment of around HRK750 million and annual capacity additions of about 20 MW.
By the end of 2019, Croatia had installed approximately 69 MW of solar. Around 50 MW of that capacity was deployed under a feed-in tariff scheme for rooftop solar, which expired in 2015.
In order to sustain development, the Croatian government introduced new provisions to tender 1 GW of large-scale PV in May. Overall, the government aims to assign 2.26 GW of renewable energy capacity under the scheme, while also including other sources such as hydropower, wind, biomass, biogas, and geothermal energy.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.