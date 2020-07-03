Jolywood delivers panels for 500 MW Ibri 2 site in Oman

A Middle Eastern investment consortium has revealed that it has received its first 10 MWp shipment of 405 Wp bifacial solar panels from Chinese panel producer Jolywood for the 500 MW Ibri 2 project in Oman.

The consortium – which includes ACWA Power, Gulf Investment Corp., and Alternative Energy Projects – described the delivery as an important “milestone,” given the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Popular content

“The arrival of the first shipment of the bifacial solar panels to the project site on schedule is truly a major achievement because of the enormous challenges faced due to Covid -19 related supply chain disruptions in China,” said Rajit Nanda, chief investment officer of ACWA Power.

The Ibri 2 PV IPP project, which is being built in Oman’s Al-Dhahirah Governorate, will feature approximately 1.4 million PV modules panels and will span 13 million square meters. The 500 MW installation will be the country’s biggest utility-scale solar project.