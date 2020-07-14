Cleantech bosses apparently unbowed by Covid-19

A green revolution will guide us beyond Covid-19, according to optimistic cleantech company bosses.

A survey of the bosses of cleantech firms has revealed, depending on your outlook, the potential power of positive thinking or an extraordinary desire by the executives polled to bury their heads in the sand as the Covid-19 crisis unfolds.

Hyperion Executive Research yesterday issued a press release to publicise the results of a survey it carried out among an unspecified number of CEOs and founders of clean energy and e-mobility firms and highlighted 85% of respondents said they expected the Covid-19 economic recovery to be led by green businesses – despite the mixed signals being sent out on that issue by global policy makers.

According to Hyperion, which appears to be part of Texan consultant Mercom Capital, some 65% of company bosses surveyed expect to be recruiting staff this year, with only 5% anticipating a need to lay off workers.

The results for revenue-based expectations were positive, if confusing, with 75% of respondents said to be expecting growth this year whilst 61% predicted “revenues will still be as expected or better.”

Some 85% of the executives polled, however, did concede investor confidence had been damaged by the coronavirus epidemic.

pv magazine has asked Hyperion for more details about who was surveyed in the exercise.