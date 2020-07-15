German floating PV plant works better than expected

From pv magazine Germany.
Floating PV systems are still relatively new in Germany and the largest, a 750 kW facility, was installed a year ago by gas company Erdgas Südwest and gravel plant operator Armin Ossola on Lake Maiwald, in Renchen, southern Germany. A year on, the results have been better than predicted.
The 2,300 solar modules on the lake produced 860 MWh of solar power in the first year of operation, as reported by Erdgas, more than the 800 MWh anticipated. The gravel company beat predictions it would consume two-thirds of the electricity generated at the lake by instead using 75% of the yield to operate heavy equipment in the adjacent gravel works, thus reducing electricity costs 10%.
The plant also withstood extreme weather conditions with the modules surviving a stormy February after last year’s hot summer. In February, wind speeds of more than 100 kilometers per hour merely bent the inverter roof, with the problem quickly repaired.
“It was the right decision to invest in this project,” said Armin Ossola, who spent around €1 million on the project. “In addition to the positive economic and ecological aspects, we made a name for ourselves with the plant as an environmentally-friendly, innovative company.”
Boris Heller, head of project development at Erdgas Südwest, said the utility had fielded many inquiries about similar projects in recent months and has developed more floating sites which can be expected to take shape “soon.”
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.