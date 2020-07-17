Tender launched for 1.07 GW of solar in India

Bidders are required to deposit bank guarantee of Rs 4 lakh per MW per project.

From pv magazine India

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has open bids to set up 1.07 GW of grid-connected solar capacity in Rajasthan. The projects will be set up on a build-own-operate basis can be located anywhere in the state.

SECI will enter into power purchase agreements with the successful bidders for periods of 25 years. The selection of projects will be technology agnostic, which includes crystalline silicon, thin-film PV or concentrator photovoltaics, with or without trackers.

