ET Solar unveils new 525/545 W bifacial module series

China-based PV module manufacturer ET Solar Power Hong Kong has launched a new series of bifacial half-cut modules.
The ET-M772BH series features five n-type monocrystalline half-cut panels with front-side power output ranging from 525 W to 545 W and efficiencies from 20.0% to 20.7%. The rear-side gain reportedly ranges from 10% for the 525 W panel to 25% for the 545 W product.
Each panel features 144 half-cells each measuring 182 mm by 91 mm, with overall dimensions of 2305 x 1141 x 35 mm and a weight of 30 kg. Its connector is MC4-compatible and its junction box has an IP 68 rating. The panels also feature transparent backsheets, which the company said can reduce module weight for easy transportation and lower balance-of-system costs.
ET Solar is offering a 30-year power output guarantee for 83.0% of the initial yield. Its current production capacity for the new series is 25 MW, according to the manufacturer.
“We plan to increase capacity to 50 MW/month in Q1 and Q2, 100 MW/month in Q3 and Q4 2021,” the company said.
