Value of Indian PV imports tanked 83% in second quarter
Mercom India Research has said the quarterly value of solar cell and module imports was down 83% in the second quarter of the year, compared to the same period of 2019, to sit 54% lower than the value recorded in the January-to-March window.
Indian solar imports and exports tumbled during the second three months of the year.
Image: Bernard Spragg. NZ/Flickr
With more than 1.8 million cases, India accounts for 10% of the global Covid-19 count. National shutdowns have been accompanied by significant drop-offs in solar project development and industry supply chain challenges and workforce availability have been significantly affected.
Independent analysts such as the U.S.-owned WoodMac have projected pandemic-affected financing and support challenges could slow demand and investment and newly published quarterly data from Mercom India Research echoes those concerns – with the value of Indian solar imports in the April-to-June period reportedly down a huge 83% on the same period of last year.
