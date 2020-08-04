Value of Indian PV imports tanked 83% in second quarter

Indian solar imports and exports tumbled during the second three months of the year.

With more than 1.8 million cases, India accounts for 10% of the global Covid-19 count. National shutdowns have been accompanied by significant drop-offs in solar project development and industry supply chain challenges and workforce availability have been significantly affected.

Independent analysts such as the U.S.-owned WoodMac have projected pandemic-affected financing and support challenges could slow demand and investment and newly published quarterly data from Mercom India Research echoes those concerns – with the value of Indian solar imports in the April-to-June period reportedly down a huge 83% on the same period of last year.

To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.