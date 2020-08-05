Recom unveils tri-cut solar panel series

Germany-based PV module manufacturer Recom has released a new panel series based on a tri-cut cell design.
The Jaguar series includes five different panels with power ratings of 420 W to 440 W, and efficiencies ranging from 19.44% to 20.58%. With overall dimensions of 2151 x 994 x 40 mm and a weight of 24 kg, the panel features an MC4-compatible connector and a junction box with an IP 67 rating.
Its front side is covered with 3.2 mm reinforced glass, while the backsheet features anti-aging EVA film. Its operating temperature is between -40 C and 85 C, while the open-circuit voltage operating temperature coefficient is -0.3 % per degree (Celsius).
The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The manufacturer offers a 15-year power output guarantee for 89.80% of the initial yield.
Cell design
The product is based on a special cell design, which the manufacturer defines as an evolution of the half-cut cell concept. “The Tri-Cut technology splits the cells in three parts and decrease to one third the current,” the company explained. “This pushes forward the efficiency limit of half-cut modules.”
It said the new tri-cut design can contribute to a 75% reduction of power losses caused by electrical resistance in the ribbons that connect the panel strings.
“The Jaguar Series is an ideal solution for area-constrained installations or to optimize the balance of system by decreasing the installation costs,” Recom said.
