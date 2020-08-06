Croatia tenders 50 MW of solar

Croatian electricity and gas regulator Hrvatski Operator Tržišta Energije has launched a tender for 88 MW of renewables capacity.
The authority aims to allocate 50 MW of solar capacity, 15 MW of biogas, 14 MW of biomass and 9 MW of hydropower.
Solar projects ranging in scale from 50-500 kW are eligible to participate, with a maximum price of €0.063/kW for the solar power generated. The price cap for the other renewables technologies is €0.10/kWh.
The procurement round is part of a tender program announced by the Croatian government in May. Through the scheme, Zagreb aims to allocate 1,075 MW of solar capacity as part of an overall 2.26 GW of renewables projects.
The solar capacity targeted is broken down as 625 MW of projects bigger than 10 MW, 240 MW of 500 kW-10 MW facilities and 210 MW of 50-500 kW plants. Successful projects will secure a feed-in price premium which will top up spot market energy prices.
This copy was amended on 06/08/20 to indicate the government solar tender program aims to procure 240 MW of 500 kW-10 MW projects, rather than 210 MW.
