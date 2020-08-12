Jolywood announces bifacial panel with 615 W ouptut

Chinese bifacial PV module specialist Jolywood launched a new n-type panel series with a power output of 570 W to 615 W at the SNEC PV Power Expo.

Called Niwa, the series has a reported efficiency of 22.1%. It consists of three different products dubbed Niwa Super, Niwa Pro and Niwa Black. All of them rely on the company’s NTOPCon cell technology.

“This is our new Niwa second-generation product which has made significant improvements and enhancements in terms of cell efficiency and module technology compared to the previous generation of Niwa products. The cell efficiency increased from 23.2% to 24.5%, and the mass production efficiency averages 24%,” said the company’s deputy general manager, Zhifeng Liu. The company’s second-generation Niwa products have the core advantages of “three highs and three lows”, namely high efficiency, high bifaciality, high reliability, low degradation, and no LID/LeTID and a low temperature coefficient, Liu explained, adding that it would be “the top photovoltaic module on the market in the future.”

The series also features large-size silicon wafers, 11 busbars, half-cells and a nano-alloy transparent backsheet. Its weight is 12.1 kg per square meter. A multilayer anti-reflection film composed of three different dielectric layers, matched with a special coated glass to present such a beautiful appearance, was used as cell coating. No more technical details were revealed.

Belgian micro and nanoelectronic research center Imec and Jolywood achieved a 23.2% front-side conversion efficiency for an n-PERT solar cell in April 2019. Imec said the result was certified, with 12 M2-sized (244.3 cm²) cells measured by the solar cells laboratory at the calibration and test center (CalTeC) of Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH). The cells’ effective efficiency was estimated at around 26% after exposing it to standard front illumination conditions together with 0.15-sun rear illumination, Imec scientists said. They said CalTec certified an average reverse current of -0.4 A (at -12 V), which should provide excellent breakdown characteristics.