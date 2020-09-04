The Inner West Council in Sydney, Australia, is a leader in solar uptake with its ambitious target of 1,000% increase in solar penetration over the next decade. In fact, over the last month, the council doubled its solar capacity in a single swoop. But now city council is inviting city residents to be part of Australia’s first large-scale solar garden, the Haystacks Solar Garden initiative, which is a 1 MW solar farm in the Riverina Region of New South Wales.
The initiative is offering 3 kW ‘solar plots’ to 333 ‘solar gardeners’ with a green thumb who don’t necessarily have the rooftop space to install their own solar panels. Considering that almost one-third of Australians are unable to install solar panels because of their living situation, this is a feasible solar option with enormous potential.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine Australia site.
