Three 1.2 GW solar projects under development in the Philippines

Three PV projects with capacities of 1.2 GW each have reportedly secured approval to conduct grid-impact studies from the Department of Energy of the Philippines, according to The Manila Times.

One of the installations, the Padre Garcia Solar Power Project, will be built by Solar Philippines Batangas Corp. in Batangas province. Two other similarly sized projects – Sta. Rosa Nueva Ecija 3 and General Santos – are now being developed by Solar Philippines Commercial Rooftop Projects Inc.

In addition, several more solar projects – ranging in size from 5 MW to 61 MW – have secured the same licenses, the newspaper said.

Popular content

The three installations are also included in a list of solar projects with web-based monitoring systems for energy applications under a program known as The Energy Virtual One Stop Shop (EVOSS) System. In total, 13.2 GW of solar capacity was included on the list by the end of June.

Government statistics show that the Philippines had installed 1.06 GW of capacity under the country’s renewable energy law by the end of the first half of this year. Most of the nation’s solar facilities were secured under the old feed-in tariff regime, auctions, and net metering programs.

The government of the Philippines is introducing a Green Energy Tariff Program auction regime this year, under which it aims to allocate 2 GW of renewable energy capacity. The country plans to install 15 GW of clean energy by 2030.