IB Vogt secures $135 million from EIG Global Energy Partners

The German developer will use the funds to finance its 16 GW global solar pipeline.

A solar plant built by IB Vogt in Egypt.

Image: IB Vogt

From pv magazine Germany

Berlin-based solar developer IB Vogt has secured €135 million in funding from U.S. investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners.
The company said it will use the funds to finance its PV project pipeline. CEO Anton Milner described the deal as an important milestone.
“Our company has developed a global pipeline of solar projects exceeding 16 GW,” Milner said. “The EIG investment now gives us more flexibility and opens up new opportunities to achieve our strategic goals.”
In July, Reuters reported that IB Vogt was up for sale. It said the potential investors include Sweden’s EQT, France’s Ardian, and Swiss Life. IB Vogt did not respond to pv magazine’s request to comment on the report.