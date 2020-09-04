IB Vogt secures $135 million from EIG Global Energy Partners

From pv magazine Germany

EIG Global Energy Partners. Berlin-based solar developer IB Vogt has secured €135 million in funding from U.S. investment firm

The company said it will use the funds to finance its PV project pipeline. CEO Anton Milner described the deal as an important milestone.

“Our company has developed a global pipeline of solar projects exceeding 16 GW,” Milner said. “The EIG investment now gives us more flexibility and opens up new opportunities to achieve our strategic goals.”