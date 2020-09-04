Chinese PV Industry Brief: 350 MW wind-solar project, 200 MW of floating PV

Longyuan Energy said this week that it has signed an agreement with the municipal authorities in Binzhou, Shandong province, to build 300 MW of solar and 50 MW of wind capacity. Construction of the hybrid project will begin later this year or in early 2021.

China Resources said on Tuesday that its China Resources Power subsidiary has signed a framework agreement to build a 200 MW floating solar plant on a pond in Chibi, Hubei province. It will invest RMB800 million ($116.9 million) in the project, which will annually generate about 200 GWh of electricity.

Popular content

Huantai Group has revealed plans to expand production of monocrystalline wafers at its factory in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, by 12 GW. It said the facility reached a 100% utilization rate during the first quarter of this year, due to strong demand.

Tongwei said on Wednesday that it will need around two more months to resume production at its flooded polysilicon factory in Leshan, Sichuan province. The company said it is negotiating with its insurance company to cover the loss, while noting that raw material prices remain stable. The production halt shaved around 25% off the group’s 80,000 MT annual production capacity, but Tongwei said it has managed to maintain 60,000 MT of production. The Leshan plant was originally expected to restart production within 10 days.