Ecuador kicks-off 60 MW solar tender

From pv magazine Latam.
Ecuador’s Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources is tendering for 200 MW of renewable energy generation capacity.
The government is seeking proposals for two 30 MW solar power projects as part of the procurement exercise. The Engunga 1 and Tugaduaja 1 solar projects will be constructed in either Santa Elena or Guaya provinces and interested developers can take part in a pre-feasibility study.
The clean energy facilities will be built under Ecuador’s private investment stimulus package, which includes an exemption from currency outflow tax and a 12-year exoneration from income tax – eight years if in Quito or Guayaquil.
The International Renewable Energy Agency estimates Ecuador had 28 MW of solar capacity at the end of 2019, most of it in the form of a 24 MW solar park tendered in 2013. Some 4.4 GW of hydropower generation accounts for more than half the nation’s 8.2 GW power capacity, with thermal power plants supplying 2.4 GW.
