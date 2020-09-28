Solar module factory begins production in Burkina Faso

The factory is said to be the first of its kind in West Africa.

From pv magazine France.

Ugandan solar module maker Faso Energy has begun manufacturing at its 30 MW solar module fab in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The plant, in the industrial zone of the Kossodo district of the Burkinabe capital, is expected to deliver 60-100 PV panels per day. Modules with power outputs ranging from 260 W to more than 330 W are being made at the XOF3.25 billion ($5.78 million) factory.

Popular content

Faso Energy secured almost XOF1 billion worth of tax exemptions during construction of the facility, which features a semi-automated PV production line supplied by Spanish equipment provider Mondragon.



It is estimated less than 20% of the population of fossil fuel-dependent Burkina Faso has access to electricity. The sub-Saharan African nation had 82 MW of solar generation capacity at the end of 2019, according to International Renewable Energy Agency figures.