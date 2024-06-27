Trina expects consolidation, diversification of technology in challenging market conditions
At Intersolar Europe 2024, pv magazine spoke with Helena Li, executive president at Trina Solar, about fierce competition and consolidation in the PV industry. She believes the strongest manufacturers will become stronger in the months to come and says only product diversification and innovation can help companies move ahead in the current overcapacity scenario.
I would like to think that Helena Li is correct. The quality in product we’ve seen really took a step backward during COVID, due to the supply-chain issues. For a product that needs incredible reliability to be successful, it’s worrying seeing brand-new companies enter the market at a rapid rate. I suspect a lot of those that entered the US market a few years ago will be gone in a few years, which unfortunately will mean a lot of homeowners will be without a warranty on their investments.
Healthy competition is always helpful, but I think it’s important that end-users get warranties that are truly backable– and those are almost always from the larger companies that are big enough to weather the economic storms or “solar-coaster”.
