Trina expects consolidation, diversification of technology in challenging market conditions

At Intersolar Europe 2024, pv magazine spoke with Helena Li, executive president at Trina Solar, about fierce competition and consolidation in the PV industry. She believes the strongest manufacturers will become stronger in the months to come and says only product diversification and innovation can help companies move ahead in the current overcapacity scenario.

Helena Li and pv magazine editor at large Jonathan Gifford

Image: pv magazine

The headline of this video-interview article was amended on 28.6.2024

