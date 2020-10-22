New central inverter from Kehua

Chinese inverter manufacturer Kehua Tech has launched its new central inverter SPI4167K-B-HUD.

The 4.16 MW inverter for 1500 V (DC) projects has a reported efficiency of 99.02% and a European efficiency of 98.7%. With dimensions of 2,990 x 2,400 x 197mm and a weight of 5 tons, the inverter in its standard version can be used at a maximum operating altitude of 4,000m and its operating ambient temperature range from -30 to 60 degrees Celsius.

The station also features up to three independent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, with MPPT voltage ranging from 960-1500 V. The number of DC inputs varies from 21 to 30.

It also offers IP65 protection against contact and dust entry and intelligent forced air cooling. The “inverter solution adopts patented independent dual refrigeration circuits and completely isolates the refrigeration circuit of power devices from that of magnetic devices, effectively reducing the temperature rise of key devices and improving system reliability and operation life,” the manufacturer explained.

Popular content

It also claims that the inverter's DC parallel connection ensures the continuous operation of devices and increases the overall utilization rate by 1%. “Taking a 100 MW power station as an example, the inverter can generate 1.5 million kWh more annually, based on the electricity fee of $0.046/kWh, the cumulative economic benefits can be increased by RMB1.9 million ($285,000) in 25 years,” Kehua added.

The company is based in Xiamen, in the southeastern province of Fujian, and is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. It also produces string inverters, lithium-ion batteries, and transformer-based or transformer-less UPS.