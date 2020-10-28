Trina brings 405 W module of Vertex series to the European market

Chinese solar module manufacturer Trina Solar will begin selling its new Vertex-S product, with an output of at least 405 W, in the European market. The company is targeting the residential and commercial segment with this new device. The output of the new module is 60 W higher than that of the previous version of the product. This corresponds to an increase of 17%. The panel efficiency was increased by one percentage point, to 21%.

The company recently announced that it has already sold 1 GW of its 500 and 600 W Vertex modules that it launched earlier this year. Trina Solar uses 210mm silicon wafers and multi-busbar technology for its Vertex modules.

“This module is the most powerful product in the solar industry in the previous 60-cell series,” stated Gonzalo de la Viña, head of the module business in Europe at Trina Solar. The Vertex-S module can be connected to common mounting systems and inverters for residential and commercial applications. The product is available with a silver or a black frame. For installations with special aesthetic requirements, there is also a completely black version. Trina Solar grants a product guarantee of 15 years on the new module.

According to the manufacturer, the module copes better with mechanical loads than the previous generation and it also does better in terms of degradation. The same applies to climate protection – Trina Solar manufactures the product in new, highly efficient factories with the most modern equipment. As a result, the cost of materials decreases. Due to the optimized dimensions of Vertex S, freight containers can be better utilized, reports the company.