First green bond issued on Kazakh exchange

With the International Renewable Energy Agency having recently stressed the need to secure institutional investor cash for renewables, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) today announced the issue of the first green bond on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.
The multilateral lender raised KZT13.96 billion ($32.6 million) with two 24-month bonds issued to finance climate change adaptation and mitigation projects in the country.
The bonds – a KZT10.09 billion, 10.1% instrument and a KZT3.87 billion, 10.12% investment – were snapped up by Kazakh banks and institutional investors, according to the ADB.
Popular content
The bond issue was arranged by Kazakh-based merchant banking group Tengri Partners.
The ADB said it has provided $42.5 billion of clean energy finance from 2009-19 and has issued $8.2 billion worth of green bonds in 11 currencies. The development lender said it issued its first Kazakhstani tenge-denominated – non-green – bond in 2007 and issued KZT45.8 billion in the nation last year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.