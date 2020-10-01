Trina kicks off production of 550 W panels

Trina Solar said this week that it has started producing its Vertex solar panels – featuring 550 W of power output – at its new factory in Yancheng, in China’s Jiangsu province.
“The mass production of the 550 W module is a milestone in speeding up the industrialization of ultra-high power module technological innovations and their application,” said the Chinese manufacturer. “Vertex 550 W ultra-high power modules contain three key advanced technologies, including multi-bus grid, non-destructive cutting and high-density packaging.”
The manufacturer launched its first 500 W-plus solar panels in February. It also recently revealed that its Vertex 600 W/550 W modules had passed TÜV Rheinland’s comprehensive reliability test.
Trina unveiled the 600 W Vertex panels in mid-July. At the time, the Changzhou-based company said that production of the 600 W version would start in the first quarter of 2021. It said it will install 10 GW of annual Vertex production capacity this year, rising to 21 GW next year and 31 GW in 2022.
