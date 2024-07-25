Sale process begins for German microinverter maker Solarnative

From pv magazine Germany

Consulting firm Falkensteg has been commissioned to carry out an international sales process of insolvent German microinverter manufacturer Solarnative.

“Solarnative has developed a good market position. With the right investment, the company can fully exploit its potential and successfully open up the market for rooftop systems,” the Solarnative's provisional insolvency administrator Jan Markus Plathner from the law firm Brinkmann & Partner said.

He sees the sales process as a good opportunity to restructure and continue the company's business. The first discussions with customers and suppliers have been promising, according to him.

Solarnative has so far concentrated on the market for balcony PV systems, but also wants to become active in the residential PV segment.

The company, founded in 2019, currently employs 103 people, 45 of them in its production. It operates a production facility in Hofheim near Frankfurt am Main. 50,000 micro inverters can be manufactured there per month. According to the company, it also has a stock of electronic components worth around €4 million and several thousand pre-produced inverters. Business operations are currently continuing despite insolvency.

“I am convinced that with the right support, Solarnative can not only survive but also expand worldwide,” explained Julian Mattheis, Managing Director of Solarnative. However, it should happen quickly. “We are at a crucial turning point. To successfully bring the world's smallest photovoltaic inverter to the rooftop market, we need a solution.”