France hits 10 GW milestone

From pv magazine France
France reached a cumulative installed PV power generation capacity of 10,201 MW as of the end of September, according to new figures provided by French renewable energy association SER, which are based on data released by the Association of Electricity Distributors in France (ADEeF) and grid operators Enedis and RTE.
In the third quarter, around 283 MW of new PV systems were grid connected in the country. This compares to 179 MW in the previous quarter and 172 MW in the first quarter of the year.
The Nouvelle Aquitaine region remains at the top of the ranking, with 2,705 MW of installed PV power at the end of September 2020, followed by Occitanie, with 2,132 MW.
With 4.46 TWh produced during the last three months, the solar sector beat its previous record, achieved in the previous quarter, with 4.43 TWh of generated electricity. Furthermore, SER reports that in the third quarter, solar covered around 4.6% of total power demand, up from 2.9% in the 12 months from October last year to the end of September.
