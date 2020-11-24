Trends in solar modules – Interview with RenewSys CEO

From pv magazine India

pv magazine: A recent report by Wood Mackenzie suggests PV module innovations will lower solar installation costs in the coming decade. According to you, what are the top technology trends best placed to drive this cost reduction while enhancing performance? Will wafer size continue to dictate the evolution?

Avinash Hiranandani: Innovation is a constant in the solar PV industry. Technology and manufacturing processes are improving, which has resulted in a reduction in module prices and solar power costs.

This trend is visible in the significant drop in module prices and correspondingly in the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) over the past decade as well; it will continue as the thrust for innovation continues. PV module costs will undoubtedly see a further reduction.

Technology-wise, Mono PERC is here to stay. It is driving module efficiencies up and bringing down costs. Wafer sizes are also going up, and this trend too will continue for a while before it plateaus. I think 180+ mm sizes will dictate the evolution of the next generation of solar modules.

pv magazine: Given their advantages, are cut-cell modules the future for Indian PV installations? As a manufacturer, what’s your approach to this shift?

Avinash Hiranandani: Traditionally, full-cell modules have been the mainstay of Indian solar plants. They are tried and tested and hence continue to remain the preferred choice. With technology upgrades and global acceptance for cut-cell technology increasing, cut-cell modules have begun to find their way in solar installations in India as well. We expect this momentum to keep building as awareness of the benefits of using cut-cells increases.

RenewSys has been designing and engineering cut-cell modules for a while now. Our Prime, X-Prime and Galactic Series of modules have all been widely accepted and appreciated.

Building on this experience, breakthrough engineering, and design by our R&D team, we have launched India’s and in fact, the world’s first mono-facial solar module to cross the 500 Wp mark using G1-size (158.75mm) solar cells.

