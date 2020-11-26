Switzerland raises rebates for PV systems up to 30 kW

From pv magazine Germany

The Swiss Federal Council decided on Wednesday to raise the investment support for small photovoltaic systems not exceeding 30 kW in size, from April 1, 2021.

The rebate for these installations will be increased by CHF40 (€37) to CHF380 per kilowatt installed. This is intended to provide an incentive to install larger photovoltaic systems that use the entire roof area, especially on single-family homes. For PV systems with a capacity of over 30 kW, the rebate will be, instead, reduced from CHF300 to CHF290 per kilowatt installed.

Projects entitled to receive feed-in tariffs under the country's incentive scheme may also secure rebates but only under certain conditions.

In mid-November, the Swiss Federal Council had decided to provide CHF470 million (€435 million) to support further development in the rooftop segment in 2021. This money will be used to eliminate the waiting list for feed-in tariff (FIT) contracts for PV systems and to deploy more volume.

At the end of October, Swissolar had forecast a record increase of more than 400 MW of new photovoltaic capacity for this year. This would increase the total output of the installed systems to around 2.87 GW. The photovoltaic systems are expected to cover around 4.7% of the demand. According to Swissolar, however, an additional 1 GW per year is necessary to implement the Energy Strategy 2050.