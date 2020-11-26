Switzerland raises rebates for PV systems up to 30 kW

From pv magazine Germany
The Swiss Federal Council decided on Wednesday to raise the investment support for small photovoltaic systems not exceeding 30 kW in size, from April 1, 2021.
The rebate for these installations will be increased by CHF40 (€37) to CHF380 per kilowatt installed. This is intended to provide an incentive to install larger photovoltaic systems that use the entire roof area, especially on single-family homes. For PV systems with a capacity of over 30 kW, the rebate will be, instead, reduced from CHF300 to CHF290 per kilowatt installed.
Projects entitled to receive feed-in tariffs under the country's incentive scheme may also secure rebates but only under certain conditions.
Popular content
In mid-November, the Swiss Federal Council had decided to provide CHF470 million (€435 million) to support further development in the rooftop segment in 2021. This money will be used to eliminate the waiting list for feed-in tariff (FIT) contracts for PV systems and to deploy more volume.
At the end of October, Swissolar had forecast a record increase of more than 400 MW of new photovoltaic capacity for this year. This would increase the total output of the installed systems to around 2.87 GW. The photovoltaic systems are expected to cover around 4.7% of the demand. According to Swissolar, however, an additional 1 GW per year is necessary to implement the Energy Strategy 2050.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.