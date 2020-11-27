Eiffage RMT set to begin work on 25 MW solar plant in Benin

From pv magazine France
A group of companies led by France-based Eiffage RMT will soon start building a 25 MWp solar plant in Illoulofin, Benin.
The partners will deploy the project on 40 hectares of land belonging to utility Societe Beninoise d'Energie Electrique (SBEE). Construction will be finalized within 15 months, with an investment of €60.8 million (US$72.5 million), which will be provided by the European Union, Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD), and SBEE.
“To date, the EU’s contribution amounts to €10.35 million,” the EU said. “A sovereign loan of €50 million was granted by AFD and €0.5 million in equity by SBEE.”
The installation will inject 35 GWh of electricity per year into the national grid, covering the consumption needs of around 180,000 people. It is expected to help the country to reduce its CO2 emissions by 23,000 tons per year over a period of 25 years.
Benin's energy landscape is currently characterized by relatively low per capita energy consumption, the widespread use of biomass energy, and the overexploitation of natural forest resources. Access to electricity remains low, at just 41.5% of the total population.
“This major photovoltaic electricity production infrastructure will, along with other projects, help achieve a rate of 30% of renewable energies in our energy mix by the end of 2022,” said Jean Claude Houssou, the minister of energy.
