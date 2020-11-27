India and Israel to work together on perovskite solar cells and lithium sulfur batteries

Low-cost batteries and novel perovskite materials are among the topics selected for joint research and development.

Perovskite solar will be among the jointly funded research topics.

Image: Evolar

Share

India's national Department of Science & Technology has published the list of solar and energy storage research projects which will be carried out jointly with Israeli researchers thanks to a two-year funding program by the two nations.

Solar-related topics selected include novel electron and hole transport materials for perovskite solar cells, by the CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem; and mixed-dimensional and hybrid bi-layered perovskites for high-stability, high-efficiency photovoltaic devices, by the CSIR National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Kerala, and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology, based in Haifa.

Popular content

To read the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.