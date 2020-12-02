All-in-one residential battery inverter solution from Solax

Chinese inverter manufacturer Solax Power has unveiled a new series of residential hybrid storage systems that integrate its own inverter tech and triple-power battery sets.

The all-in-one residential battery inverter solution, called X-ESS G4, is equipped with inverters of the series X-1 Hybrid G4, which comprises five different devices with maximum input power (DC) ranging from 4.5-10 kW and a maximum DC voltage of 600 V. All inverters have two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) inputs, an MPPT range of 70-550 V, and have dimensions of 482x417x181mm. Their weight varies from 22kg with natural cooling to 23kg with a forced-airflow cooling system.

Their reported efficiency is 99.9%, for a European efficiency rating of 97%. The devices can operate at temperatures between -35 degrees Celsius and 60 degrees Celsius.

The hybrid solution also integrates the manufacturer's Triple Power 3.0 Battery, available in four different devices with storage capacities ranging from 3.1-12.3 kWh. The weight of each battery pack is 33kg. The dimensions of each unit are 482x174x148mm. The devices, which all use LiFePO4 as the cathode material, have a rated nominal voltage between 102.4 V and 409.6 V and a battery round trip efficiency of 95%.

The systems feature an ambient operating temperature range of -30 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius and a storage temperature range of -20 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius. The storage systems feature a 10-year performance guarantee and are said to ensure 6,000 cycles.

“Each part of X-ESS G4 is light-weighted and can be lifted up by one person,” Solax stated. “So that installation can be carried out by one person as well. It takes only half an hour, less than half the time of the installation before.” Furthermore, the Chinese manufacturer claims that it only takes one hour to fully charge the battery as a fast-charging feature is included.

Solax added that the safety of the batteries has already been tested and approved in Japan. “After nail penetration testing, short circuit testing, and heating testing, the battery never catches on fire, or explodes, or goes into thermal runaway,” it further explained. “And this new battery is IP 67 rated, which is completely protected against dust and rain.”