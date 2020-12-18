Total to build 35 MW solar plant in Angola

From pv magazine France

Total Eren, a unit of French oil and energy provider Total, is set to build a 35 MW photovoltaic solar power plant in southwestern Angola following approval of the plan by the country's Ministry of Energy and Water (MINEA).

The project, located in Lubango, in the province of Huila, will be built in partnership with Greentech-Angola Environment Technology, an energy developer based in Luanda. No information has yet been provided on the construction schedule. The participation of Sonangol, the Angolan oil and gas company, is currently under discussion.

The solar park will be financed, built and operated by the two companies. Total Eren will own 75% of the plant and Greentech the remaining share.

According to Total, the solar project is in line with Angola's goal of encouraging foreign investment and promoting renewable energy sources in order to achieve an installed capacity of 800 MW in the country by 2025. “After a detailed feasibility study carried out in close collaboration with the Angolan authorities and key stakeholders over the past few months, this memorandum of understanding marks an important and concrete step for the implementation of the project,” said Fabienne Demol, Total Eren's executive vice president and global head of business development. “We now look forward to the next steps in the development of the project.”

“This project will provide clean and affordable electricity to the local population of Huila,” added Jorge Salvador, Greentech executive and co-founder. “We look forward to working with the technical teams of MINEA, the National Transport Network (RNT), the public electricity production company (PRODEL) and the Institute for the Regulation of Water and Electricity Services (IRSEA ), a collaboration that will be decisive for mastering the challenges related to the implementation of one of the first large-scale solar photovoltaic projects financed and operated by partners in Angola.”

According to the latest statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency, Angola had 5 GW of installed power generation capacity and only 13 MW of PV power at the end of 2019. The Angolan government has set a target of 9.9 GW of total capacity and a 60% electrification rate by 2025.