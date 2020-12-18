15-year PPA for 18 MW solar park in Sweden

Solar developer Alight is planning to build what it claims will be Sweden‘s largest solar park — an 18 MW plant located near Skurup, in the country's southernmost county of Skåne.

The Stockholm-based company has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement for the project with Swedish restaurant and catering specialist Martin & Servera. The plant, which is set to begin operation in spring of 2022, will cover around 40% of the company's electricity demand. More details on the deal were not disclosed.

The solar facility will be connected to the transmission network of Germany-based utility E.ON. Swedish infrastructure fund Infranode is the main investor in the plant.

“Corporate PPAs are the future for solar growth in Sweden,” Alight CEO Harald Överholm told pv magazine. “Swedish corporates are typically very committed to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals and there are increasing worries about energy price volatility — in particular in the two southern settlement zones, which is where most solar will be built.”

The potential of the PPA segment in the Nordics is still unclear, but signals from neighboring Denmark seems to suggest that the region is just at the beginning of a new phase. It is worth noting that the Nordic countries already have significant experience with private PPAs from the wind sector, and this will also be valuable for developers and investors in the solar sector.