Financial closing for 2 GW solar park in Abu Dhabi

From pv magazine France
EDF Renewables, the renewable energy unit of French energy group EDF, has closed financing with Jinko Power HK – a subsidiary of China-based power producer Jinko Power Technology – for the 2 GW Al Dhafra PV2 solar project, which will be built approximately 35 kilometers from Abu Dhabi.
The consortium has secured around $1 billion in financing from a group of lenders that includes BNP Paribas, Bank of China, Crédit Agricole, HSBC, MUFG, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
The Al Dhafra PV2 project is scheduled for commissioning in 2022. It will sell electricity to Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC) for $0.0135/kWh under a 30-year power purchase agreement. According to EDF, the project will also be the first plant of this scale to feature bifacial PV modules. It will include more than 4 million solar panels across an arid site spanning approximately 20 square kilometers.
Popular content
The project is a public-private partnership. EDF Renewables and Jinko Power each hold 20% stakes, while the remaining 60% is held by TAQA Group and Masdar.
“The Al Dhafra PV2 photovoltaic project demonstrates EDF's desire to support the United Arab Emirates in the implementation of their National Plan to Combat Climate Change,” said Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group executive director in charge of renewables, and the CEO of EDF Renewables. “We are now fully mobilized on the construction phase of this plant with a view to its commercial commissioning scheduled for 2022.”
The project might include a 225 MW/300 MWh storage system.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.