Solar stocks finish 2020 on a high note

From pv magazine Australia

Shares of solar companies throughout the world have more than doubled in value over the past 12 months, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in October. Now, as the year draws to a close, the rally has only picked up speed. Shares of publicly listed renewable equipment manufacturers and project developers have outperformed most major stock market indices and the energy sector as a whole, the IEA said.

Enphase Energy, a solar inverter supplier, has been one of year’s most notable winners. Its share price has increased by 561% over the last 12 months, from $26.81 on Dec. 23, 2019, to roughly $177.27 this week. SunPower has seen its share price make similar gains. Jinko Solar, SolarEdge Technologies, and Invesco Solar have all seen their share prices rise by about 240% over the same period.

China's ReneSola Power, a solar project developer, has seen massive gains this year, but also this week. ts shares almost doubled from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22. Sunrun, which provides residential solar panels and home batteries, has also had a stock price increase of 380% in 2020. And Sunnova Energy International’s shares have increased by 311% over the past year. Shares of First Solar and Canadian Solar, meanwhile, have also made substantial gains.

According to The Motley Fool, the “outstanding” rally of solar energy stocks shows little sign of slowing. It says there is still “incredible potential for growth.” Meanwhile, fossil-fuel companies have floundered on the stock market in 2020, as they have struggled to recover from the collapse of oil prices in February.

While there are questions around whether solar stocks have run too far, there are no signs of slowing. As it stands, the share prices of solar companies in 2020 bear out of the optimistic future many see for PV.