PPA signed for 72 MW of solar in Colombia

From pv magazine Latam

Spanish renewable energy developer Grenergy has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from Colombian energy company Celsia for the supply of approximately 120 GWh a year.

The electricity will be provided by 72 MW of solar that Grenergy is currently deploying in Colombia under the agreement. Commercial operations are scheduled to start in 2022.

Popular content

This deal represents the first PPA signed by Grenergy in Colombia, a market where the company already has a project portfolio of more than 500 MW in different stages of maturity, as well as its own development team that will continue to generate a pipeline in the region.

Celsia recently announced that it was partnering with Canada-based Cubico to build 650 MW of photovoltaics in Colombia in 2021.