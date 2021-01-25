Total leaves American Petroleum Institute

From pv magazine France

French oil group Total annually evaluates its participation in major industry organizations in order to ensure their alignment with its positions on climate change. In November 2019, it published its climate strategy and indicated that it was exiting the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers association, for example. And now, it is leaving the American Petroleum Institute (API).

Total focuses on several key points. One is adherence to the scientific consensus that there is a proven link between human activity and climate change. It also assesses trade bodies for the support of the Paris Agreement, among other considerations.

At the end of its 2019 and 2020 reviews, Total's position on API was that it was “partially aligned” with its own objectives. However, it criticized API for its position on the role of natural gas and its role in the Transportation Fairness Alliance, which is opposed to supporting electric vehicles. On the issue of carbon pricing, API also diverges from Total's positions.

“API gave its support during the recent elections to candidates who argued against the United States’ participation in the Paris Agreement,” Total said.

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné said that the company remains committed to ensuring that the industry associations it works with are aligned with its own efforts to fight climate change.

“This transparency responds to our stakeholders' expectations, as well as being an essential guarantee of the credibility of our strategy,” Pouyanné added.