India joins race to develop high-efficiency solar cells

The Indian government is funding research at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) and state-owned engineering company Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) to develop high-efficiency solar cells, in line with ongoing efforts to introduce an incentive scheme to support PV cell production.
Research team are now developing crystalline silicon solar cells with a minimum efficiency of 21%, in addition to roll-to-roll perovskite solar cells.
“Under the ministry’s renewable energy research and technology development program, various research institutions and industry are provided financial support for carrying out renewable energy research in solar cells and modules with the overall objective of improving efficiency, reducing cost and developing new technologies,” said Minister of New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh.
