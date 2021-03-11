Manufacturing amid market concentration

The solar market is expected to grow in 2021, following a year of pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by explosions at polysilicon plants. PV InfoLink estimates almost 154 GW of module demand in 2021, up by 10% on 2020. Analyst Amy Fang examines the key market trends for the first quarter.

2021_module_price_forecast

Image: PV InfoLink

From pv magazine 03/2021

