Special tracker for agrivoltaics

German solar tracker supplier Ideematec has announced it will supply its products for a series of agrivoltaic projects under construction by Spanish renewable energy developer Amda Energía.

“The tracker has a modified shape and a new navigation and control software,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The tracking system was modified by adjusting the axis heights and maximizing the rotation angle for the module to plus or minus 70 degrees, which allows the devices to operate synergistically with the agricultural equipment used. Furthermore, the manufacturer designed a specific control and agronomic-orientated monitoring system to improve crop production, land quality and address the specific needs of each project.

“Our two-in-portrait (2P) module wings, equipped with bifacial modules, allow us to space module rows to support efficient agricultural operations–such as moving large vehicles–between module rows or monitoring sites for agricultural variables to increase generation efficiency,” said Ideematec CEO Mario Eckl.

The trackers will be used for a 100 MW portfolio comprising multiple 5 MW agrivoltaic projects that will be built at unspecified locations in France.

“Agri-PV projects require flexibility in both the hardware and installation to protect the integrity of the land and ensure that agricultural practices can operate effectively while harnessing the benefits of clean energy,” said Amda's president, Jorge Gutiérrez Serra. “We are confident that Ideematec’s durable and customizable solar trackers will fit the needs of an innovative energy system optimized for highly profitable agricultural production for years to come.”

