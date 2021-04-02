Monograin layer solar cell with 6.4% efficiency

Scientists at Estonia's Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) have developed a monograin layer solar cell based on a semiconductor compound made of microcrystalline powders that is known under the chemical formula Cu2CdGe(SxSe1-x)4.
The cell was fabricated with a very tiny absorber based on monograin powders that are 10-30μm thick, which the researchers said compares to absorbers made of silicon that are generally 150-200μm thick. “A solar cell absorber should be able to absorb light as efficiently as possible, in particular to harness the full spectrum of wavelengths in solar radiation,” the researchers explained. “In addition, the absorption coefficient of the absorber material must be as high as possible, which means that, already, a very thin layer of the absorber should absorb all the incident light.”
The powders were synthesized by molten salt method in quartz ampoules in a special chamber furnace, which the Estonian group describes as a low-cost manufacturing step. “I don’t have very precise cost calculations at the moment but definitely it will be lower than conventional thin-film production because this technology doesn’t have to use high-vacuum systems,” researcher Marit Kauk-Kuusik told pv magazine. “In the future, all layers and components will be done with vacuum-free technology.”
Popular content
The microcrystals obtained through this process form, then, miniature, lightweight, flexible, and semi-transparent solar cells in a large module. The device showed an efficiency of 6.4%, which the academics said is the highest efficiency ever recorded for Cu2CdGe(SxSe1-x)4-based solar cells. It was described in the study The effect of S/Se ratio on the properties of Cu2CdGe(SxSe1-x)4 microcrystalline powders for photovoltaic applications, published in Solar Energy.
In 2019, the same research group built a kesterite solar cell with 8.7% efficiency.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.