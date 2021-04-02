WElink Group, CTIEC, Jetion Solar complete 133 MW Project in Spain

Ireland's WElink Group and China Triumph International Engineering Co., Ltd. (CTIEC) have completed the 133 MW Puerto Real 1 project in the Spanish province of Cádiz.

The plant, equipped with modules from Chinese PV manufacturer Jetion Solar, was connected to the grid on March 18 after seven months of construction.

The Puerto Real project, located in the administrative district of Puerto Real, has a total planned capacity of 223 MW, while the first phase of the solar farm has a capacity of 133 MW, using more than 330,000 Jetion Solar JT SGh395W 1500V high-efficiency mono PERC PV modules.

Puerto Real 1 is one of the largest unsubsidized utility-scale solar power plants currently constructed in Spain, Jetion Solar stated. The project was developed by WElink Group, with CTIEC in charge of its design, procurement and construction.

The solar farm is estimated to reduce greenhouse emissions by more than 175,000 metric tons once fully operational – the equivalent of emissions produced by 38,000 passenger vehicles driven for a year or the electricity to power almost 30,000 homes for a year, according to Jetion Solar, part of China National Building Materials Group Corporation (CNBM).

The project managed to overcome a number of adverse factors, the company added. Jetion Solar faced a price spike in the second half of 2020 and logistics difficulties caused by the epidemic but nevertheless managed to finish the work on schedule, the company reported.

WElink Group project director Victor Jimenez said the companies had achieved a key milestone with the energization of Puerto Real 1. “The achievement was possible thanks to efforts and commitment of Jetion Solar, Elmya, ABB-Hitachi, Isastur, Siemens, PVHardware, PUK Solar, and Procinsa, among others. … This unsubsidized project is part of our long-term development strategy and we look forward to further opportunities in Spain.”

Swiss asset management firm Capital Dynamics last year acquired 100% of the 133 MW Puerto Real 1 project through its Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) business and in March announced the acquisition of the upcoming 50 MW Puerto Real 2 project.

Jetion Solar said the Puerto Real 1 project had further expanded its market share in Spain and and consolidated its leading position, noting that the country “has one of the highest solar resources in Europe and a favorable operating environment with low development costs.”