India connects community energy storage to grid

Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain (centre) inaugurating India’s first grid connected community energy storage system at Rani Bagh, New Delhi, in the presence of (R) Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL, and (L) Stefan Loius, chief executive officer and chief technology officer, Nexcharge

Tata Power Delhi Distribution, in collaboration with Nexcharge, has launched India’s first grid-connected community energy storage system (CESS) at Rani Bagh in New Delhi. Nexcharge is a joint venture between Exide Industries, India’s largest lead-acid storage battery manufacturer, and Leclanché, a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer in Switzerland.

The 150 kW/528 kWh battery energy storage system at Tata’s Ranibagh Substation benefits both customers and the utility. Rani Bagh was selected for the installation and the setup will help to provide continuous and reliable power to key consumers.

The key feature of the CESS is to support the distribution transformers in managing peak load, voltage regulation, power factor improvement, frequency regulation, and the deviation settlement mechanism. During outages, the battery will provide 150 kW for four hours to consumers.

The battery energy storage system will charge during off-peak hours and discharge the power during peak conditions, which will enhance the asset’s life.

