India connects community energy storage to grid

From pv magazine India
Tata Power Delhi Distribution, in collaboration with Nexcharge, has launched India’s first grid-connected community energy storage system (CESS) at Rani Bagh in New Delhi. Nexcharge is a joint venture between Exide Industries, India’s largest lead-acid storage battery manufacturer, and Leclanché, a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer in Switzerland.
The 150 kW/528 kWh battery energy storage system at Tata’s Ranibagh Substation benefits both customers and the utility. Rani Bagh was selected for the installation and the setup will help to provide continuous and reliable power to key consumers.
The key feature of the CESS is to support the distribution transformers in managing peak load, voltage regulation, power factor improvement, frequency regulation, and the deviation settlement mechanism. During outages, the battery will provide 150 kW for four hours to consumers.
Popular content
The battery energy storage system will charge during off-peak hours and discharge the power during peak conditions, which will enhance the asset’s life.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine India website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.