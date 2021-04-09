Tata Power Solar expands cell, module capacity

From pv magazine India

Tata Power Solar has expanded its cell and module manufacturing capacity in Bangalore, India, with the addition of new lines to produce high-efficiency monocrystalline PERC solar modules.

The manufacturer has added 230 MW of mono PERC capacity to its 300 MW cell plant and 180 MW of half-cut mono PERC capacity to its existing 400 MW production setup. With this, it has reached an aggregate capacity of 530 MW for cells and 580 MW modules.

The manufacturer said that the new lines will produce PV modules with bigger wafers (166 mm to 210 mm). They will also offer higher power output, ranging from 440 W to 530 W, with an option for bifacial modules. The company's existing 300 MW cell manufacturing lines process 125 mm and 156 mm monocrystalline and polycrystalline wafers.

India's solar production sector has traditionally been dominated by polycrystalline technology. It is gradually shifting toward high-efficiency monocrystalline modules, in line with global trends and growing domestic demand for such panels.

Domestic manufacturers are gearing up to cater to growing demand for high-efficiency monocrystalline PERC modules by expanding their production lines. Earlier this year, for example, Premier Solar announced plans to set up a factory in the Indian state of Telangana with an annual cell and module production capacity of 750 MW. The factory will produce polycrystalline and mono PERC cells on wafer sizes up to 210 mm. Rival Websol Energy Systems also plans to embrace PERC technology this fiscal year.

