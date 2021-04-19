Cold room powered 100% by solar

From pv magazine France

French renewable energy developer Valorem has unveiled a completely autonomous cold room that is powered 100% by photovoltaic energy.

The Cryosolar solution consists of a 20-foot or 40-foot container equipped with a plug-and-play PV system installed on the roof. It has 180 mm thick insulation and 10 to 35 cubic metres of storage with shelves.

The mobile cold room is indicated as ideal for storage solutions in times of crisis such as natural disasters or health crises, especially in isolated areas for the conservation of sensitive products such as agro-food, medical products, and vaccines.

“Beyond its environmental advantage, Cryosolar allows the revitalization of territories, while encouraging the local economy and the economic development of rural areas”, Valorem stated.

In Senegal, two Cryosolar rooms were deployed on fishing docks this year in partnership with the Senegalese Ministry of Fisheries and the National Agency for Renewable Energies. In Guadeloupe, thanks to funding from the French overseas region and from Ademe, the French environment and energy management agency, a cold room was installed on the island of Désirade for the preservation of fish and seafood.